Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 922.4% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

