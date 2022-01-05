Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,914 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

