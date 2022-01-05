Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,770 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,221,041 shares of company stock valued at $91,387,017. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

