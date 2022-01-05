WINk Hits Market Cap of $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003862 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00391023 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

