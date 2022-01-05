Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.33.

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$90.93. 1,499,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$67.73 and a 1-year high of C$91.77. The firm has a market cap of C$110.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.80.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

