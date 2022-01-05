Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON GPH traded up GBX 1.09 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 127.59 ($1.72). 42,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08). The stock has a market cap of £80.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

