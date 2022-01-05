Global Ports (LON:GPH) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
LON GPH traded up GBX 1.09 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 127.59 ($1.72). 42,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. Global Ports has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.50 ($2.08). The stock has a market cap of £80.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.
Global Ports Company Profile
