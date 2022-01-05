iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 141,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,485,349 shares.The stock last traded at $477.22 and had previously closed at $476.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.98 and its 200-day moving average is $451.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

