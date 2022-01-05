Analyzing Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) & Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) and Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and Trade Desk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A Trade Desk 25.13% 24.03% 9.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and Trade Desk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Trade Desk 0 5 15 0 2.75

Trade Desk has a consensus target price of $98.42, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Trade Desk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and Trade Desk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trade Desk $836.03 million 49.07 $242.32 million $0.57 149.76

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

