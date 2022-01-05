Contrasting Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSNQ)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSNQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and BroadVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 9.97% 155.24% 6.61% BroadVision N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Citrix Systems and BroadVision’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 3.83 $504.45 million $2.51 39.59 BroadVision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BroadVision.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Citrix Systems and BroadVision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 4 3 1 0 1.63 BroadVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of BroadVision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats BroadVision on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic commerce business solutions. It offers products under the brand name of Clearvale, Vmoso, and BroadVision9. The company was founded by Pehong Chen in May 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

