Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.12.

BIIB opened at $241.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

