PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.60

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 14875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

PWSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

