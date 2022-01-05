SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.17. 24,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 565,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXC. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $596.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 1,214,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 104.7% during the third quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 586,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

