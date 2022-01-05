Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 538,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Diodes by 170.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 548,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,309. Diodes has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

