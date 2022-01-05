BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,900 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.99. 10,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,774. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $63.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.08.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BRP by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

