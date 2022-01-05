IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 28,836 ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.96% of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA UBT opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.