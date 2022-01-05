Truist Financial Corp Has $29.45 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,537 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

