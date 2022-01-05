AIA Group Ltd Acquires New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after buying an additional 1,054,226 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

