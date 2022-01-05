ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.40% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,994,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,480,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.31. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $113.70.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

