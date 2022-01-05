Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Catalent were worth $49,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Catalent by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Catalent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Catalent by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Catalent by 11.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NYSE CTLT opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.63. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

