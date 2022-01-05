Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNS. Cormark raised their price target on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.29.

TSE:UNS traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.92. 58,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,317. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$26.60.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$553.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uni-Select will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

