SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.69.

SNC traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 155,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$21.11 and a 1-year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

