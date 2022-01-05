H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.75.

TSE HR.UN traded down C$2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,339,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,764,420. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $908,801.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

