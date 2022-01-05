First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.25.

Shares of First Capital Realty stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$18.56. 527,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,505. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

