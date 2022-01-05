Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/4/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $375.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/29/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $375.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/22/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $375.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/21/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $281.78 to $299.93. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $7.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,778,793. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

