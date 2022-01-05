Deutsche Bank AG Has $51.29 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $51,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $18,040,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $491.25 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

