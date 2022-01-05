Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 260.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000.

NASDAQ:PSCC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

