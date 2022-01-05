Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.92. Approximately 649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

IMGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,524,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

