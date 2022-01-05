ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.97

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.97 and last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 526671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth $160,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% in the second quarter. Probabilities Fund Management LLC now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth $2,861,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.