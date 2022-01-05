M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 189 ($2.55), with a volume of 6770808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.26).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £231.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.32.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

