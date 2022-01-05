Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 131,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

