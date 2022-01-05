Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabix Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 131,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Cannabix Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.
About Cannabix Technologies
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.