Short Interest in Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Grows By 234.3%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 234.3% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPRMF traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356. Blue Prism Group has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35.

Separately, HSBC raised Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

