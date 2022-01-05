Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 7%

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s stock price was down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 6,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 855,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLD shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Velo3D Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth $7,165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the third quarter worth about $7,362,000.

About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

