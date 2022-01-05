MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.6% over the last three years.

CXE opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

