Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $78.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $72.02, with a volume of 9620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,267,000 after purchasing an additional 742,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

