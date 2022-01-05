Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $78.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $72.02, with a volume of 9620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.
In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.
About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
