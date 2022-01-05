Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $293.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

WLKP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,447. The company has a market capitalization of $910.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $49,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 26.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

