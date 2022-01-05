Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.99

Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.99 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 199.01 ($2.68), with a volume of 31329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.67).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) target price on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on the stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £578.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

About Mueller Industries (LON:MLI)

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.