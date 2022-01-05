Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce sales of $3.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 65,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,387. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $496.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

