Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce sales of $3.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 65,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,387. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $496.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.