Brokerages Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce sales of $34.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.30 million and the lowest is $20.25 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 298%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $74.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $112.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $579.05 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 241,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 94.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 24.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,691,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 331,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

