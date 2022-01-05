Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Shares Up 4.4%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.59 and last traded at $63.59. 9,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,095,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Kirby alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Kirby by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 88,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kirby by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.