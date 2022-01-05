BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.08 ($73.96).

BNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday.

BNP stock traded up €2.05 ($2.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €63.25 ($71.88). 3,614,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €58.54 and its 200-day moving average is €55.31. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

