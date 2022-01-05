Scala (XLA) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $1.39 million and $2,098.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scala has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00064805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.91 or 0.08201921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00079683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,350.02 or 1.00097064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

