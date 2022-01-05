Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $251.00 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.99 or 0.00047793 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $251.00 million and $4.36 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001507 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002461 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

