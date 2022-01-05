Lithium Market Cap Reaches $19.38 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Lithium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Lithium has a total market cap of $19.38 million and $3.32 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.98 or 0.08134004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00079487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,878.01 or 0.99725809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007561 BTC.

About Lithium

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,983,074 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

