NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEO. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

NeoGenomics stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. 17,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,261. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

