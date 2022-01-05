Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

OTCMKTS NLST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 548,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,998. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Netlist had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 51.11%.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

