Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.02. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKOH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $279.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 87.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

