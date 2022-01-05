Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,497. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.