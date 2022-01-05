Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of BP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of BP by 9.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

