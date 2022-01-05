Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southern by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

