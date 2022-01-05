Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 66.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

